No arrest under SC/ST Act without probe in MP: Chouhan

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that no one will be arrested without an investigation under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in the state.

On Thursday, Chouhan tweeted: "In Madhya Pradesh, SC/ST Act will not be misused and arrests will not be made without proper investigation."

Chouhan's statement comes a day after people belonging to upper caste group reportedly staged a protest outside his house against Parliament's decision to overturn a March 20 Supreme Court ruling that barred immediate arrests in cases registered under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

On August 9, Parliament passed the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018, nullifying the apex court's ruling.