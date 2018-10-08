No attack on UP, Bihar people: Rupani assures Adityanath

[India], Oct 8 (ANI): Speaking on the issue of the alleged attacks on people hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he was informed by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani that no such incident has taken place in three past three days and that people are spreading rumours in this regard .

He told ANI, "Gujarat Chief Minister has clearly told me that no such incident has taken place in last three days. People who are envious of development in Gujarat are spreading such rumours. Effective steps have been taken by the Gujarat government."

Non-Gujaratis, especially those hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were allegedly attacked recently after a native of Bihar was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district recently. Meanwhile, Rupani appealed to people to maintain peace in the state and said, "The situation is under control in Gujarat. I appeal to people to maintain peace and brotherhood. The culprit of the rape case was arrested within 24 hours. We will ensure severe punishment for the culprit." Speaking on the matter, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Vadodara, Haresh Mewada said, "Labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar working in Param Industries and one another company were attacked after a message got viral, which said 'because of migrant workers, state people do not get work. So, make them move out of the state'", He further said that 13 people have been arrested in this regard. "On the basis of an FIR filed by the injured, a case has been registered. Four juvenile accused has been detained while 13 accused have been arrested." (ANI)