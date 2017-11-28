No ban on Padmavati, says SC; pulls up netas for comments against the movie

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday took strong exception to statements made by persons holding high offices against the film Padmavati, saying the remarks were tantamount to pre-judging the movie which is yet to be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra dismissed the fresh petition that had sought an order to restrain the producers of the movie from releasing it abroad.

“When matter is pending for CBFC’s consideration, how can persons holding public offices comment on whether CBFC should issue certificate or not? It’ll prejudice decision making of CBFC… All concerned people, holding responsible posts must be guided by rule of law and shouldn’t venture into passing comments on films which haven’t been cleared by CBFC. It’ll prejudice minds of board members while taking a decision,” a Supreme Court bench hearing the plea observed.

The chief ministers of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have said they will not allow the movie to release even if it is cleared by the censor board. Vijay Rupani, the CM of Gujarat was the first to ban the movie in the state, citing the reason of law and order. Soon after, Yogi Adityanath followed suit, stating that the movie’s release in Uttar Pradesh could cause law and order issues and said that the director of the movie -- Sanjay Leela Bhansali -- was as guilty as those threatening him, as he was stoking controversy. Madhya Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan declared that he would prevent the film from releasing in the state. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje wrote to Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani to only release the film after omitting certain “objectionable” scenes. Lawyer M L Sharma had also sought a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation to register a case against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others for various offences including defamation and violation of the Cinematography Act. The bench which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud termed as “misconceived”, the prayers sought by Sharma in his fresh petition and said that the court cannot pre-judge a movie which is yet to be certified by the Central Board of Film Certification. The irked bench, however, did not impose a cost on Sharma keeping in view the fact that he has been a practising lawyer of the apex court. The movie has been facing a storm of protests with Rajput groups claiming that it was an insult to Rani Padmavati.