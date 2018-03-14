No beef ban in north-east, as majority of people consume it: Sunil Deodhar

[India], Mar. 14 (ANI): Tripura BJP-in-charge Sunil Deodhar on Tuesday said a ban on beef would not be imposed in the north-eastern region where majority of the people consume it as their staple diet.

In a press conference in Mumbai, he implied that a ban on beef consumption in the seven north-eastern states, where BJP is in power in six of them, would not be put in place as majority of the population consume it.

"If the majority of the population of a state is against the idea of beef consumption, chances are high that the government there will impose a ban (beef consumption). In certain states in the north-east, people consume it; the government in power would not impose a ban." (ANI)