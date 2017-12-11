No boy will marry girl who wears jeans to mandap, says Union Min.

[India], December 11 (ANI): Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD) and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Singh on Monday made headlines with his statement stating that 'no boy will be ready to marry a girl who comes to the mandap (wedding stage) in jeans.'

Singh stirred a controversy while addressing a gathering of students at the concluding ceremony of foundation day of Maharana Pratap Siksha Parishad (MPSP), the academic venture of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur.

"Koi aadmi agar kehne lage ki main jeans pehenke kisi mandir ka mahant ban jaaunga to log pasand karenge kya? Koi pasand nahi karega. Ya koi ladki jeans pehenkar ke shaadi ke bedi pe jaayegi to kitne ladke usse shaadi karna chahenge?," he said. (No boy will be ready to marry a girl who comes to the mandap (wedding stage) in jeans. Similarly, no saint will be revered if he gives up his traditional attire and wears jeans.) The minister further hailed the MPSP for preserving the values associated with Hindu culture and rendering services in the field of education and health. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the program. Singh released two books with Adityanath on the occasion. These were: 'Bhartiya Sanskriti' and 'Gorakshpeeth : Yoga Evam Sant Parampara'. Both volumes have articles of the chief minister. (ANI)