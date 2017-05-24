No breakthrough on missing Sukhoi-30 IAF aircraft

Tejpur: There has been no development in locating the Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi-30 aircraft and its pilots which went missing earlier in the day during a routine sortie.

The aircraft went missing North of Tejpur in Assam.

According to reports, the aircraft airborne from Tejpur Air Base lost radar and radio contact approximately 60 km North of Tezpur.

The aircraft is overdue and actions have been initiated.

A massive search operation has also been launched to track down the missing aircraft.

Further details are awaited.