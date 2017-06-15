No case registered in Mandsaur violence shows BJP's insensitiveness: Congress

[India], June 15 (ANI): The Congress Party on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is insensitive, as till now, no case has been registered in connection with the Mandsaur violence.

"In relation to farmers, it is a matter of concern. This government is insensitive. An unannounced curfew has been imposed in Mandsaur. Other political parties has not been allowed to enter the area. Till now, no case has been registered in this matter," Congress leader Anand Sharma said during a media briefing at the party headquarters.

On June 1, the farmers' began their protest, over various demands, including loan waiver and better prices for their produce. However, on June 6, it took a violent turn when five of them were allegedly killed in police firing at Mandsaur. One later succumbed to his injuries. In continuing to this, the grand old party advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to better concentrate on the betterment of the society. Sharma also said that BJP president Amit Shah failed to provide employment as promised in his party's manifestos during the election campaigning. "Prime Minister has fooled the nation. They decided to hold a meeting with the NITI Ayog to discuss the opportunities of employment. Amit Shah had said that they never promised to provide jobs. Prime Minister must answer whether Amit Shah is right or wrong?" Sharma said. (ANI)