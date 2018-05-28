No change in situation at Doklam: MEA

[India], May 28 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said there is no change in Doklam and status quo position with regard to China and Bhutan continues to exist as before.

"There has been no change in the situation at the Doklam faceoff site. Status quo is continuing," Swaraj said during an interaction with the media on the occasion of the completion of four years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

In 2017, Indian and Chinese troops were mired in a long-standing face off in the Doklam area of Bhutan. The standoff was started when the Chinese side tried to alter the status quo by building a road in the area in violation of its understandings with both the countries.

On 16 June 2017, Chinese troops with construction vehicles and road-building equipment began extending an existing road southward in Doklam, a territory which is claimed by both China and India's ally Bhutan. On August 28, both India and China announced that they had withdrawn all their troops from Doklam. (ANI)