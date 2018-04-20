No Class X maths re-exam, decision based on trend analysis

[India], Apr. 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBSE) informed the Delhi High Court that decision of not having the re-exam of Class Xth Maths paper was taken after conducting trend analysis of Science, Maths and English papers.

The CBSE said that they cannot put lakhs of students in difficulty just for one student who wanted a re-exam of Maths paper.

A bench comprising of Justices Gita Mittal and C Hari Shankar asked numerous questions to the student's counsel, who has been seeking re-conduct of the exam.

On April 16, the court asked the CBSE to find out the reasons for the decision for not re-conducting the examination. The question papers of class XII Economics and class X Mathematics exams held on March 26 and March 28 respectively, were leaked on Whatsapp. The re-examination of the Class XII Economics paper will be conducted on April 25. However, there will no re-test for Class 10 Maths paper. Till now more than 60 people have been questioned in the case, out of which 10 are tutors of coaching centres. (ANI)