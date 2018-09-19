'No communication on extradition of Christian Michel from UAE'

[India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday stated that the investigation agency has not received any communication yet regarding the extradition of Christian Michel, the British middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scandal, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities.

"CBI has not received any communication yet regarding Christian Michel extradition from UAE authorities," a CBI spokesperson said.

According to media reports, a Dubai court had ordered for the extradition of Michel in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP choppers deal case.

Michel hit the headlines after his name surfaced in the scam which took place during the United Progressive Alliance second regime. Michel is considered to be the key person who mediated payment of bribes to politicians and bureaucrats. An Interpol red corner notice has already been issued against him. (ANI)