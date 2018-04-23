No complaint received in model molestation case: Indore Police

[India] Apr 23 (ANI): Indore police on Monday said that several attempts have been made by them to contact the model who earlier in the day had alleged that she was molested by two men.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Indore, Harin Narayan Choudhary Mishra said that no official complaint has been received in this regard and that they have been trying to contact the model.

"The woman had tweeted about the incident and we have tried to contact her. Until now, we have not received any complaint. Police are committed towards taking serious action in regards to incidents of crime against women," Mishra said.

Earlier today, the Indore-based model and blogger had narrated an incident of sexual harassment, wherein two men allegedly tried to pull her skirt while she was driving a two-wheeler. "This happened today. Two guys tried to pull my skirt while I was on my scooter and said, 'dikhao Iske niche Kya hai?' I tried to stop them and lost control and met with an accident. It happened on one of the busiest roads of Indore, and nobody tried to stop them," she tweeted. She further said that the incident had left her "numb and speechless." "I did go back to the same location and asked around, unfortunately, no CCTV cameras coverage on that particular spot. I'm registering a police complaint tomorrow. I don't know if they will be able to find those guys, but if I don't do it right now, it defeats my purpose," she further tweeted.(ANI)