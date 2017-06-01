No compromise will be tolerated with national interest: Rajnath

[India], June 1 (ANI): Lauding the Indian Army for their immeasurable efforts in last few months, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday claimed that no compromise will be tolerated with national respect, adding that infiltration have been reduced after the surgical strike by India.

"No compromise with national respect. Earlier, there used to be more infiltration from Pakistan but now after surgical strike it has been reduced," Singh said while attending a Border Security Force (BSF) investiture ceremony here.

Singh also asserted that the government is moving forward on integrating border guarding force, intelligence network and police presence.

"A three-tier security system should be on border, we are moving fast towards integrating border guarding force, intelligence network and police presence," he added.

Singh appealed to all the jawans and officials not to follow or share social media messages directly on WhatsApp and Facebook unless knowing its authenticity.

"The enemies try to spread rumours through social media, have seen sometimes our jawans and official forward them directly on WhatsApp and Facebook. I appealed that at least it shouldn't be forwarded, in any case till its authentic and in nation's interest," he added.

On May 28, the body of one intruder was recovered as the Indian Army foiled another infiltration attempt by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area.

On May 27, the Indian Army has confirmed killing 10 heavily armed intruders including Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat and terrorists in last 24 hours. It said that relentless operations by security forces have defeated desperate attempts by Pakistan and Pak sponsored agents to spread terror in the Jammu and Kashmir in the run up to the holy month of Ramadan.

The Northern Command of Indian Army said that security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have mounted relentless operations to thwart attempts by Pakistan to boost terror activities from across the Line of Control.

"In the last 24 hours, 10 heavily armed intruders and terrorists have been successfully eliminated. In an ongoing counter-infiltration operation on the Line of Control in the Rampur sector, a group of 6 armed intruders have been intercepted and eliminated. In another counter-terrorist operation based on specific intelligence generated from local sources in Tral, South Kashmir has so far resulted in killing 2 terrorists," said a release by the Northern Command.

Earlier on 26 May, a BAT action attempted on an Indian army post by a group of heavily armed intruders through an area under control of a Pak army post in the Uri sector, was successfully intercepted resulting in killing of two intruders whose identities are yet to be established.

In another operation, May 21, alert troops deployed in the Naugam sector eliminated four terrorists thereby foiling a major infiltration bid. (ANI)