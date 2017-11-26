No compromise with citizen's fundamental rights: CJI Misra

[India], November 26 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra on Sunday said there can be no compromise with the citizen's fundamental rights, which are the core values and bedrock of the Constitution.

"The fundamental rights are in the core value and the bedrock of the Constitution. An independent judiciary with the power of judicial review has been conferred with the power of the ultimate guardian of the Constitution to strike a balance. to ensure that respective governments are functioning as provided by the law within their respective domains," CJI Misra said at a function organised by the apex court to celebrate Constitution Day.

Justice Misra also said, "The focus of the judiciary should be on reducing pending cases, rejecting frivolous litigations and stressing on alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to settle cases." He further stated that there can be no compromise with the citizen's fundamental rights. "The citizens' rights have to be at the pinnacle," he added. He also said, "India can grow where there is political democracy, social democracy and economic democracy." The National Law Day is marked on November 26. On this day, the Constituent Assembly agreed on the final draft of the constitution in 1949. (ANI)