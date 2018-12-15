No conclusive study on deterrent impact of death sentence: Supreme Court

[India] Dec 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Saturday commuted the death sentence awarded to a man convicted of rape and murder of a three-year-old girl stating that "there is no conclusive study on its deterrent impact".

The accused, Rajendra Pralhadrao Wasnik, was convicted for the rape and murder of a girl aged three years. The offence was committed in the intervening night of March 2 and 3 in 2007. On the basis of circumstantial evidence led by the prosecution, he was found guilty and sentenced to death by a trial court.

The apex court's decision came on his review petition against a previous verdict of the court reaffirming the death sentence. A Bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur, S. Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta said, "There is no conclusive study on its deterrent impact, however, the convict should not be released from jail for the rest of his normal life." Justifying its decision of not giving death sentence to the accused, the bench said: "Sentenced to death - these few words would have a chilling effect on anyone, including a hardened criminal." "Our society also demands death sentence as retribution for a ghastly crime having been committed, although again there is no conclusive study whether retribution by itself satisfies society," the bench added. On the other hand, the top court said there is also a view that it must be determined whether it is possible to reform, rehabilitate and socially reintegrate into society even a hardened criminal along with those representing the victims of the crime. (ANI)