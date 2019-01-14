No confusion on seat sharing between JD(S)-Congress, will defeat BJP: Danish Ali

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) leader Danish Ali on Monday asserted that there is no confusion between JD(S) and Congress on seat sharing for Lok Sabha elections, however final negotiations for seat allocation is yet to begin.

"There is no confusion at all between Congress and JD(S). In coalition the target will be to win maximum number of seats. Till now no official discussion at the party to party level has been initiated. Very soon the coordination committee of the coalition will be meeting and the seat sharing arithmetic will be decided at the highest level. The process of negotiating the seat hasn't yet started," said Ali.

On speculations over MLAs going missing, Ali pointed out: "There were attempts to influence few legislators even before government formation. We have said it earlier also that BJP cannot do anything. It is also not true that six MLAs are missing." The Congress-JD(S) government in the state is "very stable", Ali stressed adding, "it will complete its five years term." Upon being asked on the seat sharing between the two parties in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said: "During the government formation we had decided a formula of 2/3rd and 1/3rd. More or less the same formula will be implemented. We are going to defeat BJP in Karnataka. JD(S)-Congress will sweep the parliamentary elections in Karnataka." Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also denied reports of three Congress MLAs visited Mumbai along with BJP leaders and said that they had informed him about the visit and were in touch with him during the visit. "All three Congress MLAs are continuously in contact with me. They went to Mumbai after informing me. My government isn't under any threat. I know who all BJP is trying to contact and what they're offering. I can handle it, why should media be concerned?" emphasised Kumaraswamy while addressing media over MLA horse trading reports in the state. (ANI)