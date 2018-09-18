'No Congress leader can work like PM Modi, CM Raje'

[India], Sep 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Tuesday assured the people in poll-bound Rajasthan that only his Party can double the income of the farmers.

Addressing a Kisan sammelan here, Shah lauded the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje for the welfare of the farmers.

"Can Sachin Pilot work like Vasundhara Raje and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of farmers? No Congress leader can. If income of the farmers is to be doubled, only BJP government can," he said.

He also said, "BJP and Prime Minister Modi do not give slogans merely for elections, they know how to make them a reality." The BJP president further alleged that the Congress cannot protect the interest of the farmers. "Congress can neither protect the country nor its farmers. They have failed to implement the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan," he said. Shah also took a potshot at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying it is doubtful whether he knows about Rabi and Kharif crops. "I am doubtful whether Rahul knows about Rabi and Kharif crops," he said. Rajasthan is slated to go for polls later this year. (ANI)