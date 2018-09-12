No cracks in Karnataka coalition: Congress

[India], Sep 12 (ANI): Allaying the speculations of a rift in the coalition of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara stressed that there is no problem between the alliance partners, adding that the government is safe and stable.

"These are all speculations, there is absolutely no problem. No Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) will go out of the Congress; government is safe and stable. As we have promised we will give good governance to the people of the state," Parameshwara told ANI.

The state Congress Chief DG Rao echoed Parameshwara and claimed that some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs were ready to join the Congress. "If they (BJP) think they can break MLAs away from the Congress they will be in for a big surprise as over 7-8 BJP MLAs are ready to leave the BJP and come to Congress-JD(S). But we do not want to do this as it is unethical. But if the BJP continues, we cannot keep quiet," Rao said. (ANI)