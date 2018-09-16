No culprit will be spared: Khattar on Rewari brutality

[India], Sept 16 (ANI): Terming the alleged gang-rape in Rewari a "disgusting act", Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that no culprit would be spared.

"Three accused have been identified. It is unfortunate that they (accused and the victim) knew each other. This is a disgusting act. It is really sad that one of the three accused is an Army jawan. The investigation is on and they will soon be arrested. No culprit will be spared," Khattar told reporters here.

A 19-year-old student was allegedly abducted and gang-raped after being drugged on Wednesday in Haryana's Narnaul area.

In the FIR registered at Kanina, police have identified three accused, Pankaj, Manish, and Nishu, whose pictures they released late on Saturday. Earlier today, the mother of the victim said that she was offered Rs 2 lakh compensation cheque from the government, but refused to accept the same. "A cheque of Rs 2 lakh has been given to the father of a girl who was gang-raped. This has been offered to us while no accused has been arrested yet. Few people from the government came to us and gave this cheque to my husband. She (the victim) is already in depression and now they are giving her money. Instead of doing justice, they have given us a cheque. We were hopeful that we will get justice. We want justice, not your cheque. I am giving this back," the victim's mother told media here. (ANI)