No cuts, only modifications suggested in 'Padmavati', clarifies CBFC chief

[India], Jan. 1 (ANI): The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested no cuts but only five modifications in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Padmavati, now renamed to 'Padmavat', censor body's chairperson Prasoon Joshi clarified on Sunday.

Rebuffing reports doing rounds about the board suggesting several cuts in the movie, Joshi told ANI that the CBFC has suggested only modifications in agreement with the filmmakers.

Among the modifications, the body has suggested "to change the disclaimer clearly to one that does not claim historical accuracy" and to further add a point that the film in no manner subscribes to the practice of Sati or seeks to glorify it.

Secondly, the title of the movie was asked to be changed from 'Padmavati' to 'Padmavat', given the filmmakers have attributed their material/creative source to the fictional poem Padmavat and not history. The song 'Ghoomar' was also asked to be modified so as to make the depiction befitting the character being portrayed. Lastly, the CBFC has also the filmmakers to modify the incorrect/misleading references to historical places. Joshi also informed that the viewing of the movie took place on December 28, wherein the examining committee members and a special panel were also present. After a long discussion, the team met with the filmmakers. "The filmmakers, Bhansali Productions, in a written communication to CBFC had themselves too requested for a special panel of historians/academicians and members of the Rajput community to view the Film," the CBFC chief stated in an email sent to ANI. The special panel consisted of Arvind Singh, a member of the former Royal family of Mewar, historian Dr. Chandramani Singh and Prof K.K. Singh of the Jaipur University. After making the suggested changes, the film would be given a UA certificate. Bhansali's magnum opus, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, has been facing protests from various groups, mainly Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts. The protestations surrounding the movie has not ended even after the censor body cleared it for the release, as Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi on Saturday threatened to vandalise all the cinema halls showing the film. Meanwhile, erstwhile royal of Udaipur, Vishvaraj Singh slammed the CBFC for suggesting modifications to the film without his accord. (ANI)