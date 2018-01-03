No Dalit died in Bhima-Khoregaon violence: Maharashtra MoS Home

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): The Minister of State for Home (Rural), Maharashtra on Wednesday claimed that no Dalit was killed in the Bhima-Khoregaon violence that led to tension in many parts of Maharashtra.

The youth was killed in clashes on Monday during an event to mark 200 years of Bhima Koregaon battle near Pune.

"There has been no death of a person from dalit community. Wrong messages are being spread on the social media, so people have to be very cautious," Kesarkar said.

He said the except Aurangabad city, the situation in Maharashtra was peaceful and under control.

"Barring Aurangabad city, everywhere it is peaceful. Dailt leader Prakash Ambedkar has himself appealed for a peaceful Maharasthra Bandh. I also appeal for peace as Baba Saheb Ambedkar's teaching is for peaceful agitation," the Minister said. Kesarkar said the traffic in Mumbai was moving barring few areas like Ghatkopar, Chedanagar, Ramai Nagar, Chembur, Govandi, Pant Nagar, and Vikroli where traffic was disrupted for some time. "The police are not using force. Elsewhere in Maharashtra wherever Rasta Roko (Traffic Blockade) was called, the police cleared it after some time by requesting the protestors. Some damage to the property has taken place in places like Chaalna, Latur, and Neelanga," Kesarkar added. He added the state police should also be praised for containing violence in the area that avoided a possible stampede at Bhima-Khoregaon. "There was a mob of around 3-4 lakh people in Khoregaon to pay homage to the memorial that was built 200 years back. No untoward incident took place at the memorial because the police separated the affected area from the memorial. That is why the whole event passed on successfully. Considering the gathering of that nature, had a stampede taken place, it would have been a very bad show," Kesarkar said. He lamented that this aspect was not being reported and social media rumours were disrupting the peace in Maharashtra. The issue of Bhima-Khoregaon violence was also raised in the Parliament by the Opposition on Wednesday. (ANI)