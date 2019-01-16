No danger to K'tka govt, will bring MLAs before public in 48 hours: Danish Ali

[India], Jan 16 (ANI): Asserting that there is no danger to the Karnataka government and the coalition will bring MLAs before public within 48 hours, Janata Dal (Secular) leader Danish Ali on Wednesday criticised the BJP government for trying to 'loot the public mandate'.

"BJP has been exposed once again. They have looted the country and people are seeing that they now are trying to loot the public mandate in Karnataka. There is no danger to the Karnataka government. We will bring all our MLAs before public within in 48 hours. BJP has locked down all its MLAs. All Congress-JD(S) MLAs are together. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy led government is stable and strong".

He also outlined that there is no requirement for the JD(S)-Congress coalition to prove the majority and said, "JD(S)-Congress is neither required to go to the Governor nor needs to prove its majority. It is up to the Bharatiya Janata Party to show what they are claiming". Ali further added that none of the party legislators is missing and added that "all the MLAs will be present when there is a session". He added, "Legislators have their independence and they might be busy in their private engagements," he added. Commenting further on JNU sedition row, he said: "This government has set this narrative that people who are against the government are against the country. It is not true and they have to set some limits. Never before the sedition law has been as misused as in this government." On Tuesday, two independent MLAs in Karnataka Assembly - R Shankar and H Nagesh - withdrew their support from the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state. These two MLAs had gone incommunicado two days ago before announcing their decision at a press conference in Mumbai. In the 224-member Assembly, JD(S) has 37 MLAs and the Congress 80. The Congress-JD(S) alliance has the support of some Independents in the House where the majority figure is 113 stay in power. (ANI)