No dearth of funds for paying allowances to personnel: Defence Ministry

[India], Feb 5 (ANI): The Defence Ministry on Tuesday clarified that there was no dearth of funds for paying temporary and permanent duty allowances to Army personnel, adding that adequate funds have already been allocated.

"It is stated that adequate funds stand allocated under all heads, including the heads for temporary and permanent duty," a Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

The Defence Ministry's clarification came after some reports suggested that there was a shortage of funds for paying temporary and permanent duty allowances to the officers.

"At times, however, the allocated funds to the specific head, which is based on predicted or envisaged expenditure may fall short of the actual expenditure. These shortfalls are only temporary and are resolved through routine reappropriations," the Ministry spokesperson said. The spokesperson stated that if required, additional funds will be provided to the department concerned for paying allowances to the officers. (ANI)