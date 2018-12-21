No dearth of urea for Rabi season: Centre

The central government on Thursday stated that there is no dearth of urea in the country while appealing to the states to ensure uniform distribution of fertilizers during the ongoing Rabi season.

The Department of Fertilizers has informed that against the pro-rata requirement of 21.33 lakh metric tonne (LMT) of urea for the month of December availability across the country is 25.06 LMT. In addition, more than a million tonne of imported urea is expected to arrive in December and January.

"In addition to indigenous urea, we have nearly one million Ton of imported urea at various ports (West coast & East coast) and more than one million tonnes of imported urea is expected to arrive in the months of December and January," read a press statement from the Department. According to the official statement, the Department of Fertilizers in coordination with Railways has already accorded priority to urea movement from both ports of the west coast and east coast to states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab etc. The Centre is in regular touch with the respective state governments and state agricultural officers for monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis, as per the statement added. (ANI)