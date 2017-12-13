No December 31 deadline for Aadhaar-bank account linking

New Delhi: Government notifies new rules that allow for the indefinite extension of the deadline to link bank accounts and PAN numbers with Aadhaar numbers. In other words the December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar card with bank accounts and PAN numbers, stand cancelled. The government has not notified a new date as yet.

The notification said the words "by December 31, 2017', in the Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005, were being replaced with "by such date as may be notified by the Central Government'.

In June, the Narendra Modi government had introduced a new rule, making Aadhaar mandatory for opening bank accounts. Existing bank account holders were asked to furnish their Aadhaar number by December 31, failing which their account would cease to be operational.