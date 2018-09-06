No decision taken with respect to S-400: Pompeo

[India], Sep 06 (ANI): The US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo in a press briefing following the '2+2' dialogue while answering a question about the waiver to India said that no decision has been taken with respect to missile purchase from Russia.

When quizzed about a waiver for the purchase of S-400, Pompeo said, "With respect to the S-400, no decision has been made. We are working to impose CAATSA Section 231 in a way that is appropriate and lawful and to exercise that waiver authority only where it makes sense. And we as a team, the national security team, will work on that and as we continue to have these conversations with India about that, I think come to an outcome that makes sense for each of our two countries."

He further asserted that the US understands the history of the relationship between India and Russia.

"Our effort here, too, is not to penalize great strategic partners like India, a major defence partner. The sanctions aren't intended to adversely impact countries like India. They are intended to be a - have an impact on the sanctioned country, which is Russia," he said.

When questioned about India's oil import from Iran, Pompeo asserted that the sanctions against Iran will come into effect from November 4 and the US will provide waivers where appropriate.

"That it is our expectation that the purchases of Iranian crude oil will go to zero from every country, or sanctions will be imposed. So we'll work with the Indians. We committed that we would do that. Many countries are in a place where they - it takes a little bit of time to unwind, and we'll work with them, I am sure, to find an outcome that makes sense. And from whence they purchase the other crude oil, we're happy to see if it's American products that are able to deliver for them. I think that'd be a great outcome. But our mission set is to make sure that Iran doesn't engage in malign behavior with wealth that comes from countries around the world, thus the purpose of the sanctions," he added.

While talking about trade, Pompeo stated that the US wants the trade to be "free, fair and reciprocal."

"We want the trade balance, the trade deficit that the United States has in its trade with India, to be rectified. They have made some progress on that, and we thank them for that. They're going to buy more energy products from the United States. They're going to purchase more aircraft from the United States. We truly do appreciate that. But the gap will remain, and so we are urging them to do all that they can to narrow that gap," he added. (ANI)