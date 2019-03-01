No delay in general elections due to India-Pak tension: CEC

, [India], March 1 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora clarified that there will be no delay in the 2019 general elections due to heightened tension between India and Pakistan.

"Election Commission has the capability to hold elections on time,” Arora said at a press conference in Lucknow on Friday.

Arora, who was was in Lucknow to hold a review meeting with state officials for the upcoming general elections, also warned of “harsh consequences” if a candidate fails to provide accurate information in his affidavit.

“The consequences will be much harsher than you think,” he said in a response to a question on giving wrong information in affidavits filed by candidates before elections. Elaborating further, he said that discrepancies in affidavits, if found, will be updated on Election Commission Website. With regard to the criticism over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Arora said “EVMs have been turned into footballs. If results are in favour, it is good, if results are not in your favour, they are bad.” Several parties, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and others, have alleged that EVMs can be hacked. The Election Commission has, however, rebuffed these claims time and again saying EVMs are not connected to the internet and hence can’t be hacked. (ANI)