No difference between Congress' 'C' and Corruption's 'C': PM Modi

[India] May 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there is no difference between Congress' 'C' and Corruption's 'C'.

Addressing a rally here, Prime Minister Modi launched a frontal attack on the Congress and cornered it on corruption.

"There is no difference between Congress's C and Corruption's C. Even now they cry foul of demonetisation. Congress believes in divide and rule philosophy. They divide people on the grounds of caste. And shockingly, they even classify criminals on the grounds of caste," Prime Minister Modi said.

He also attacked Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his statement on corruption.

"See the audacity. Congress President says in Karnataka that we will not let thieves sit in Legislative Assembly. Why don't they tell about the Congress leaders sitting as MLAs & Ministers in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, whose almirahs and bed sheets were found laden with notes," Prime Minister said.

Without naming Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi said that please also tell people who looted minerals, who is shovering love on them?

Accusing the Congress of giving protection to the sand mafia, Prime Minister Modi said,"If they come to ask for votes then you must ask them who the sand mafias are? Who embraces them? Who their godfathers are? River is yours; sand is yours then why should you beg for one bag of sand?"

He also highlighted that how a Congress leader's wealth has increased manifold.

"A Congress leader has filed affidavit in the Election Commission says that his wealth was Rs. 74 crore in 2008, Rs. 250 crore in 2013, and over Rs. 800 crore in 2018. Isn't it public money? Congress looted the money belonging to the poor and the honest. How is it that assets of their leaders keep on increasing? They must answer," Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that spreading lies has become a business for the Congress.

"Wherever they go, they spread lies among people. Congress still cries hoarse about demonetisation but people know how who had hoarded black money in Karnataka," Prime Minister Modi said.

He also criticised the Congress for mocking the Swachh Bharat drive

"'Naamdaars' can never understand the hard work 'Kaamdaars' do. They mocked us for talking about building toilets and cleanliness from the Red Fort. But, I realise the pain of mothers, daughters and sisters when they had to defecate in open," Prime Minister Modi said.

He also said that the Congress during its rule used to only talk about increasing the number of LPG cylinders but his government has already provided LPG connection to poor in the remote areas of the country.

"After coming to power at the Centre in 2014, our government provided free gas cylinder connections to around four crore people, out of which 9 lakh people are from Karnataka. In Shivamogga, 17,000 people got free gas cylinder connections, out of which 6,000 are Dalits and tribals," Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister also lambasted the Congress for insulting Bharatiya Janata Party's Chief Ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa and appealed the people to take revenge when they go to vote.

"It is shameful that Congress leaders are using abusive language for Yeddyurappa ji. Even those people are insulting Yeddyurappa whose age is even less than Yeddyurappa's public life. I ask the people of Shivamogga to take revenge from the people who insulted Yeddyurappa. He was visiting the poor of the state and the Congress made fun of that. It was not Yeddyurappa's insult, but the insult of poor people of the country," Prime Minister Modi.

Talking about the achievements of his government at the Centre, Prime Minister Modi said, "Coconut export has increased by more than 60% after our government came into power at the centre. We installed a food processing plant in Tumakuru in just Rs. 150 crore that helped around 6,000 farmers in doing trade and generated 6,000 jobs."

Urging the people to elect the BJP government under the leadership of Yeddyurappa, Prime Minister Modi said, "We want to make Karnataka a growth engine of the country. I urge the people of Karnataka to elect a BJP Government in these elections."

With just a week left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP has intensified its campaign across the state.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi addressed rallies in Tumakuru and Gadag. He is also scheduled to address a rally a Mangaluru later in the day. (ANI)