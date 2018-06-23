No dignity for lives of Muslims, Dalits under BJP: Owasi

[India], June 23 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said that there is no dignity of life present in the atmosphere created by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The AIMIM chief was speaking on the recent acts of lynching in Uttra Pradesh's Hapur, where two people were allegedly killed by cow vigilantes.

He said, "There is no respect or dignity of life in the present ecosystem that the BJP has created."

He took to social networking platform Twitter and said, "Rwanda is coming ? Bloody shameful I hope the "Political Maulanas " of "Secular Political" parties wake up & stop preaching about ideas which are finished .This is (New) INDIA HasbunAllah Wa Namal Wakeel ,Indian Muslims this is the Time to fight back and SAVE INDIA."

He also blamed the Uttar Pradesh police for aiding the situation in the state, he said, "UP Police is not only complicit but also aiding the scary atmosphere." He also spoke on BJP leader, Lal Singh's threat to journalists, asking them to "draw a line", Owaisi said, "We should be thankful that we are in Hyderabad. There are no threats to journalists." "MLA Lal Singh knows who killed Bukhari, he should be questioned," claimed Owaisi. The AIMIM Chief said that it is time to "fight back" in a democratic way. He claimed that the Muslims and Dalits have united to overthrow the "Fascist forces (BJP)". (ANI)