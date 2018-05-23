No DJ, communal speech in rally: MP official tells Rahul Gandhi

[India], May 23 (ANI): Although Congress President Rahul Gandhi was granted permission by the Sub-Divisional Officer of Malhargarh to conduct a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, the authorities have put 19 conditions before him, including a ban on the usage of DJ sound system and words that might hurt religious sentiments.

The Congress party will launch its 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election campaign during the rally in Malhargarh, where five farmers had lost their lives in police firing during protests last year.

The Congress has been told that the maximum size of the tent can be 15 feet by 15 feet, and loudspeakers can be only up to 10 decibels. Furthermore, parking, electricity, water and fire engines should be organised by the Congress, the authority stated, and those involved in security have to submit their mobile phone numbers at the police station. The administration also stated that organisers will be responsible if cars are stolen from the rally area. (ANI)