No doctor at UP health centre, woman delivers baby on floor

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): In what comes as another case of administrative apathy, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district gave birth to her baby on the floor of a Community Health Centre (CHC) due to the non-availability of doctors.

The woman delivered the baby near a heap of garbage after a couple of females, present in the vicinity, spread the sheet on the floor of the CHC.

Speaking to media, Dr Ratan Kumar, Additional Director of Health, said that strict action would be taken against the employees who are found guilty. "A probe will be conducted into the matter," added Dr Kumar.

According to the World Health Organisation, at least five women die of complications related to pregnancy or childbirth every hour in India. Nearly 45,000 women die due to childbirth-related causes every year in India. According to official details, India has one doctor for every 1,668 people. Nearly eight lakh doctors across the country were estimated to be in active service in 2017. (ANI)