No FIR, charge sheet against me: Kamal Nath on 1984 riots

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday questioned the Opposition's motive behind raking up the issue of his alleged involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots when there was no mention of his name in any FIR or charge sheet.

"I took oath in 1991 and several times after that, no one said anything. There is no case, FIR, or charge sheet against me. Today, they (Opposition) are raking up this matter. You can understand the politics behind this. Did the eyewitness tell you (about my involvement)?" said Nath while addressing the media here shortly after taking charge as the chief minister.

Earlier today, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the injustice in 1984 riots hangs around the neck of Congress party and Gandhi family, who allegedly provided a cover-up to the guilty. Emphasing on the long due justice that the victims await, Jaitley said that it is only possible after those involved including Kamal Nath and Jagdish Tytler are convicted. His comment came after Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was convicted for his involvement in the 1984 riots and sentenced to life imprisonment. He was also directed to surrender by December 31. After the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984, at least 3,000 people were killed in anti-Sikh riots when mobs targeted innocent people across Delhi. (ANI)