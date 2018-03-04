No force can stop BJP: Raman Singh tells KCR

[India], Mar. 4 (ANI): In the wake of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's (KCR) announcement of forming a 'third front' to enter into national politics, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Sunday stated that no force in the world can stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Let there be as many fronts as possible; there is no force in the world that can stop the BJP," Singh told reporters here.

On Saturday, KCR, while addressing media after chairing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Parliamentary Board meeting, expressed interest to participate in national politics, and added that he was in consultation with other leaders on the possibility of forming a common platform with likeminded political parties.

"I am keen to participate in national politics to change the political fabric of the country, as the current political system has miserably failed. There is a serious need for qualitative change in the national politics, as no change has been seen by the people even after 70 years of democracy," he said. KCR further said the new platform could be a Third Front or any other front, adding that he would not mind being a part of the change. "It can be a third front or any front. Discussions are underway on the same. I am trying to bring change in politics and I don't mind being part of the change," he said. (ANI)