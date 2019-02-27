No formal confirmation of Indian pilot in Pak custody: Sources

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): According to sources, Pakistan has not yet formally informed India about the detention of the pilot which it claims is in its custody.

While responding to a question whether India will take up the case of IAF pilot through diplomatic channels or the UN, Sources said, “Pakistan has not formally informed India about the detention of the pilot which it claims to have in its custody.”

Sources have also said that there is only one Indian pilot missing so far, contrary to Pakistan’s claim of having two pilots in its custody.

Meanwhile, India said it foiled an attempt by Pakistan Air Force this morning to carry out strikes in Jammu and Kashmir by shooting down an F-16 fighter plane while losing its own MiG-21 jet after which a pilot was “missing in action”. External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar, flanked by Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, said at a media briefing here that Pakistan has resorted to use of air force on to target military installations on the Indian side in response to India’s counter terror operation against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan yesterday. “Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan’s attempts were foiled successfully,” the spokesman said. The Pakistani Air Force plane was detected and the alert Indian Air Force responded instantly, he said, adding in the aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force plane was shot down by MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of India. “The Pakistani aircraft was seen by the ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side, Kumar said. “In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG-21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts,” he said. (ANI)