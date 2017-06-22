No hopes from Pak in Jadhav's case: Congress

[India] June 22 (ANI): The Congress on Thursday said that there was no hope from Pakistan in Kulbhushan Jadhav's issue.

"There is no hope for justice from Pakistan from day one. India went to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) only, because we have no trust left in the judicial process of Pakistan as it does not inspire confidence in a situation like this," senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar told ANI.

He added that this is a "mere eye wash, maybe a a tactic to adverse order in the ICJ."

"Unlike in India, we gave a fair trial to Kasab. We don't think Jadhav will get a fair trial in Pakistan," he said. The Pakistan armed forces information wing has claimed that alleged Indian spy and former Indian Naval Officer Kulbushan Jadhav has forwarded a mercy petition to Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa against his death sentence awarded by a military court on charges of espionage. According to a statement released by Pakistan's Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the alleged Indian spy has admitted to charges of espionage, terrorism and subversive activities in the state. Meanwhile, the case is underway in the ICJ after India in May appealed against the death sentence to Jadhav, saying Pakistan had not granted India consular access, nor had accepted his family's appeals. The court has asked India to make its submission in the case by September 13 and Pakistan by December 13. Pakistan had also earlier said that Jadhav will not be executed till he "exhausts all his mercy appeals". (ANI)