No inclination towards Congress: VHP

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) international working president Alok Kumar on Sunday said that the Hindu outfit is not going to support Congress or any other political party.

The statement comes after media reports suggested that the VHP would support Congress if the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya is on the party's election manifesto.

In this regard, Kumar told ANI: "In the last few days we have met various MPs of different parties to seek their support on Ram Janmabhoomi legislation. We will request all political parties to include support to the Ram Janmabhoomi issue in their manifesto and the parties who do it, we will welcome and thank them. But, it does not mean we will support the parties. Not the least, Congress."

Kumar had reportedly said earlier that if the Congress party includes the construction of Ram Mandir in its election manifesto, they may consider backing the party. However, he clarified that the outfit had no inclination towards the Congress. "We would prefer that this matter becomes a matter of national consensus," he added. The construction of a Ram temple has gained momentum in the recent past, with elections around the corner. A number of organisations and political parties have been mounting pressure on the Centre to initiate construction of the temple in Ayodhya- the birthplace of Lord Ram. On January 2, Kumar had said Hindus could not wait "till eternity" for a court decision on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Supreme Court recently fixed January 29 as the next date for hearing in the case. (ANI)