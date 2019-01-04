No Indian citizen will be left out of NRC: PM Modi

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised the people of Assam that no Indian citizen will be left out of the National Register of Citizen (NRC) list.

While addressing a rally here on Friday, the Prime Minister acknowledged that several people faced difficulties and were worried during the process and said, "It is due to your sacrifices and devotion that this decision has seen the light of the day."

Prime Minister Modi also announced that the government is also working to get the Citizen Amendment Bill passed in the Parliament.

"Citizenship bill not for anyone's benefit, but a penance against the injustice done in past; hope it will be passed soon in Parliament," the Prime Minister asserted. He further stated that the government has decided to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord to safeguard the identity of the state. Stating that the government is committed to 'sabka saath sabka vikas', the Prime Minister said, "Assam is not just a state but is a vibrant society full of resources and prosperous culture. The government is working towards preserving the Assamese culture, language and its resources, therefore, Assamese rights." "Government has decided to implement Clause 6 of Assam Accord which had been hanging for 30-35 years. This is a step towards safeguarding the social, cultural and linguistic identity of the state," the Prime Minister stated. The Prime Minister further said, "We want to build the legacy of infrastructure for a better present and glorious future of the country. Our effort is to make life of the people of the country easier, doing business-business is easy, be it any area or person, everyone has balanced development, better job creation." He also said that the youth of Assam and the country want a corruption free and VIP culture free nation. "We are determined to build a system where the common man has access to the government," Prime Minister Modi said. Thanking the Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, the Prime Minister said that it is his 16th visit to the state since the formation of the government. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several development projects in Manipur. The Prime Minister unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of various projects including Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Moreh, the Dolaithabi Barrage project, FCI food storage godown at Sawombung, Eco-Tourism Complex at Thangal Surung and various water supply schemes. (ANI)