No influence of mafias, gangs in ongoing LS elections: Dhanbad Police

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], May 11 (ANI): Dhanbad city in Jharkhand, which has always been known as the land of coal mafia and gangsters, is all set to go to polls on May 12.

The criminal syndicate was known for allegedly having a say in the electoral process to get their favourite candidates elected to power.

Major parts of Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat are still very sensitive but according to the police, the possibility of any disturbance in the constituency during elections is almost zero.

Explaining about the fading influence of mafias in the region, Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishore Kaushal said, "A few years back some gangs were definitely active here. But now due to our consistent efforts, most of the gang members have been jailed. We have taken actions under the Crime Control Act (CCA) against them." Asserting that an extensive action has been taken against all mafias and gangsters, Kaushal said, "A total of 75 anti-social elements and criminals have booked under the CCA including 55 requests of 'tadipaar' (the act of sending miscreants out of city or area)." He said that though the fugitive criminals and notorious gang leaders have been booked under various charges and lodged in jail, it is important for their henchmen to be put under vigil. "Whenever the gangster or a gang leader is out of jail, we are keeping close eyes on them. We have made a strategic plan against their henchmen too. We will ensure that no gang or Naxals affect the electoral process," Kaushal said. While some parts of Dhanbad are Naxal-affected, the police have said that a detail elaborate action plan has been made to conduct polls in the affected areas without any obstruction. Jharkhand has 14 Lok Sabha seats and is witnessing four phases of polling since April 29. While two phases of polling are over, four parliamentary seats -- Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur, and Giridih will go to polls on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)