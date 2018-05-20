No injustice to any state in revenue allocation: Finance Commission

[India], May 20 (ANI): The 15th Finance Commission on Friday ruled out injustice to any state in the allocation of divisible pool of central revenues.

The Commission had asserted that the north-south debate being sought to be raised in the matter is unfounded and its stand in this regard was stated at a meeting of its chairman and members with the Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu here in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Naidu brought to their notice about reports of reservations of some states on some aspects of the terms of reference of the commission and some even suggesting a North-South perspective.

According to the sources, terms of reference of the Commission, their implications and broad approach likely to be followed by it, were discussed at length during the meeting. (ANI)