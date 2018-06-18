No invitation to Pak ministers for MRM Eid function

[India], June 18 (ANI): Amid the killing of veteran journalist Syed Shujaat Bukhari and Army jawan Aurangzeb, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) said it has not invited ministers or ambassadors of Pakistan.

In an interview to ANI, MRM National convenor Mohammad Afzal said no invitation will be sent to Pakistan, unless it curbs terrorism.

"Considering the condition in Jammu and Kashmir and the rise in terrorism, Pakistan minister sand ambassadors will not be given any invite, unless they stop terrorism. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh have clearly stated that bilateral talks and terror attacks cannot go hand-in-hand," he said.

To continue the merriment and peace of Eid-ul-Fitr, the MRM - a Muslim wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has organised a program at the Parliament's Annexe building from 3:00 pm on Tuesday. Along with Prime Minister Modi and Rajnath, the forum has also invited many national and international Muslim leaders for the event. Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of Islamic lunar calendar. (ANI)