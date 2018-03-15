No leakage of Class 12 Accountancy paper, confirms CBSE

[India], Mar 15 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday denied the reports of alleged leakage of Class XII accountancy question paper.

Soon after the news broke, the Board went to the extend to determine the truth behind IT, as the students were just a few hours away from the examination.

In a statement, the Board further informed that some miscreants tried to play mischief by circulating messages through WhatsApp, however, strict actions will be taken against such activities.

"There has been no leakage of the question paper. All the seals have been found intact at all the exam centres. During process of exam, however, at local level some miscreants have tried to play mischief by circulating messages through whatsapp and social media to disturb sanctity of examinations.CBSE has decided to take strict action against such activities.FIR is being lodged by CBSE," read an official statement. The news came to light after Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted asking officers of Directorate of Education to investigate the alleged leakage. "Received complaints of Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked.Asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate&lodge complaint with CBSE.Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don't suffer due to negligence of CBSE," tweeted Sisodia. Earlier in the day, purported copies of the paper were doing round on Whatsapp and social media. The paper was reportedly leaked in Rohini and later circulated in the national capital via WhatsApp. (ANI)