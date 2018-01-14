No longer suspect my father's death: Justice Loya's son

[India] Jan. 14 (ANI): Family of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge Justice B.H. Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case, and died in alleged suspicious circumstances in 2014, on Sunday said they no longer had any doubts regarding the death.

"Our family is pained with the chain of events in past the few days. Please do not harass and trouble us. We are not putting allegations on anyone. I do not have any suspicion related to the matter," said Anuj Loya, son of the late judge, at a press conference here.

The media briefing comes two days after four Supreme Court judges held a press conference in Delhi to protest against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra for assigning high-profile cases randomly.

Post that conference, Justice Loya's death has again gained traction after a magazine article on the same matter created a controversy in December last year.

Loya family's lawyer Ameer Naik, who accompanied Anuj in the media briefing, urged everyone not to politicize the issue.

"There is no controversy. More importantly this is a matter of great grief for the family. This is tragic whatever has happened but we do not want to be victims of politicisation in this entire issue, particularly Anuj who is highly disturbed about the issue. Let the case remain the way it is, which is non-controversial," he added.

In the press conference, Anuj was also accompanied by his cousin brother Pratik Bhandari and a family friend, K.B. Karthike.

Karthike also said during the past few days, they had been facing harassment, and through media, he requested the lawyers and politicians to leave the family alone.

"Anuj's 85-years-old grandfather is being harassed by some people who ask him questions related to the death of his only son which is creating panic in the family. Moreover, Anuj's mother is undergoing a medical treatment, therefore, on behalf of the family I request the media to convey the lawyers and politicians to not to go the family and harass them," he asserted. (ANI)