No meeting is yet fixed between KCR and MK Stalin: K Kavitha

[India], May 7 (ANI): After reports emerged that DMK was unlikely to meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on Tuesday said that no meeting has been fixed yet between the two.

TRS MP and Rao's daughter K Kavitha made the comments after reports came that Stalin was busy in campaigning for Assembly elections and may not be meeting Rao. Reports said that the two leaders were to meet on May 13.

On Monday, Rao met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram at Vijayan's official residence. According to sources, both the Chief Ministers held discussions on contemporary politics in view of ongoing Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)