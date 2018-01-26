No Muslim detained in Gurugram school bus attack

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): The Gurugram Police on Friday clarified that no Muslim boys were detained in relation to the recent acts of vandalism on a Haryana Roadways bus and a school bus.

"This is to clarify that no Muslims boys have been detained in relation to the recent acts of vandalism on a Haryana Roadways bus and a School bus in Gurugram," Gurugram Police said.

Police had arrested 18 people, including seven juvenile, in connection with an attack by an unruly mob on the GD Goenka school bus, ferrying 30 students and three teachers, and torching of the Haryana Roadways bus in Gurugram.

Yesterday, a local Haryana Court had sent 11 people to 14 days judicial custody for their involvement in attacking a school bus and torching a state bus in Gurugram in protest against the release of the film Padmaavat. Seven other protestors, who were juvenile, will be produced before the juvenile court. (ANI)