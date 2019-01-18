No need for big investigation into Bandhwar's death: Kamal Nath

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): A day after BJP leader P Bandhwar was shot dead in Mandsaur, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said there is no need for a big investigation in the case.

"The son of the victim himself registered the name of the accused in the FIR. There's no need for a big investigation, there are two eyewitnesses. Death should not be politicised especially when it's an internal matter of a party," he told media here.

Bandhwar was shot in Nai Abadi area of Mandsaur on Thursday and died on the spot.

SHO Kotwali police station SL Borsi said, "We have got a name, the police is searching for him. The deceased and the accused had a land dispute." Last week, another BJP leader Baiju Prasad Gupta was shot dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. As per information, the incident occurred while the victim was sitting at his medical facility. An individual came and asked him about some medicine before shooting him. Gupta was shifted to a hospital but could not be saved. (ANI)