No need of alliance in Punjab: Amarinder

[India], Oct 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the Congress Party does not need an alliance in the state and can win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls alone.

Speaking to ANI, Amarinder said he has conveyed to the party top brass that Congress is capable of fighting alone in the state and can win all the 13 seats easily.

Talking to media persons after a meeting with senior AICC leaders, the Chief Minister said they had discussed party matters, particularly related to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

On the issue of alliance in Punjab, Captain Amarinder said both he and the Punjab Congress president had told the AICC leaders that they would go on their own and win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state. As far as a national alliance is concerned, it was up to the party high command to decide, he added, making it clear that the Congress in Punjab did not need any alliance. The Chief Minister told media persons that he had informally taken the views of his cabinet colleagues after the cabinet meeting earlier today, who unanimously said that no tie-ups were needed and the party would win the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab hands down. (ANI)