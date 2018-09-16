No objection on construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya: Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy

[India], Sep 16 (ANI): Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be a descendant of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar on Sunday, said that they have no objection over the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"It's a title suit, and if it comes out as a property of Babur, we have no objection if a temple is built there. We will the be ones to lay the foundation stone. We and the local public just want the matter to get resolved as soon as possible," Tucy told ANI.

"We have also given a letter to Hindu Mahasabha stating that if the court's decision comes in favour of the temple, we will extend our full support to it," he added.

He further called out at the Wakf council and said, "We have issued an order to Wakf board, that it is not their property. It is a property issue and if turns out to be Babur's property, then we are the owners of it. And, as the owner of the property, we don't have any issue with the Ram temple being built there." Tucy concluded by saying that they want everyone to live peacefully. The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was, on December 6, 1992, allegedly demolished by Hindu Karsevaks, claiming that the mosque was built after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood there. The long-standing matter is pending before the apex court country for its final resolution. Earlier, the court had asked the stakeholders of the issue to resolve the matter amicably out of the court.(ANI)