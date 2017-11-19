No offence meant to Manushi Chhillar: Tharoor

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday asked people to "chill" after his "light-hearted tweet" on India's Manushi Chhillar, who won the Miss World 2017 title.

Chhillar on Saturday won the title in China, ending 16 years of drought for India at the international beauty pageant.

Referring to her, Tharoor tweeted: "What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World."

This didn't go down well with many. One Twitter user wrote: Such a cheap remark. Please don't misuse Manushi Chillar's name to take cheap potshots against your political opponents. https://t.co/5uXX3gx825 — Devika (@Dayweekaa) November 19, 2017 Another tweeted: Logout Rahul Gandhi. Get back to your Account. — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 19, 2017 Tharoor soon took to Twitter and Facebook to ask people to chill. Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i've separately praised. Please: Chill! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017 Some users lauded the politician for his gracious apology, while others thought otherwise: Politics har jagah lagana thik nhi hai.

I know you didnt meant to disrespect. Par ab toh ho gya kaam. Backfired you. — Sir Jaime (@sumit_63) November 19, 2017 Another tweet read: Get Well Soon...You Are Sick Mr. Tharoor — Rakesh Rajpurohit (@RakeshPurohit55) November 19, 2017