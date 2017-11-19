  1. Sify.com
  4. No offence meant to Manushi Chhillar: Tharoor

Last Updated: Sun, Nov 19, 2017 20:37 hrs
New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday asked people to "chill" after his "light-hearted tweet" on India's Manushi Chhillar, who won the Miss World 2017 title.

Chhillar on Saturday won the title in China, ending 16 years of drought for India at the international beauty pageant.

Referring to her, Tharoor tweeted: "What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World."

This didn't go down well with many.

Tharoor soon took to Twitter and Facebook to ask people to chill.

