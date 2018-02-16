No pasting of reservation charts on trains for 6 months

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways has directed Zonal Railways to discontinue pasting reservation charts on train coaches for six months as a pilot project starting from March 1.

Physical or digital charts will continue to be displayed at the platform of the train.

The ministry stated that physical reservation charts can be stopped at the stations where electronic charts and display plasma have been installed.

Earlier, pasting of reservation charts on the reserved coaches of all trains was discontinued at New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mumbai Central, Chennai Central, Howrah and Sealdah Stations of Indian Railways on an experimental basis for a period of three months. (ANI)