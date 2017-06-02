No politics should be over President election: Birender Singh

[India] June 2 (ANI): Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh on Thursday said that there should be a consensus candidate for the post of the President.

He said that it was during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's rule that Abdul Kalam was made a consensus candidate for the President's post.

"The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would again like to find a consensus candidate for the post of President as it is very dignified post and there should not be any politics over it," said Singh.

The Union Minister's observation came at a time when Congress President Sonia Gandhi is uniting the Opposition parties to find an Opposition candidate against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the post. A presidential election will be held in India before 25 July 2017, the day when the President Pranab Mukherjee's term expires. (ANI)