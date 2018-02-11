No power can take J-K away from India: Farooq Abdullah

[India], Feb 11 (ANI): National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that nothing can take away Jammu and Kashmir from India.

This response from the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister comes a day after NC MLA Akbar Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the state Assembly.

While addressing the media, Abdullah said, " We are part of India, we will remain a part of India and there is no power on this earth that can take us away from India."

The NC president further averred that the MLA raising slogans on Pakistan is not the opinion of their party.

On Saturday, the J&K Assembly witnessed a ruckus with Lone raising pro-Pakistan slogans in response to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s slogans against the neighbouring country. As the chaos inside the house increased, Speaker Kavinder Gupta adjourned the House for a while. (ANI)